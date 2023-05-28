Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

