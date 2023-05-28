Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

