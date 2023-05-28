Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

