Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

PXD stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.