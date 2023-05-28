Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
Plexus Stock Performance
Shares of PLXS opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. Plexus has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.