PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.