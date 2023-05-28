Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

