Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KWESST Micro Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.
KWESST Micro Systems stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64. KWESST Micro Systems has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $20.24.
KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.
