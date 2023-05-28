Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($11.17). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($6.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

ContraFect Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $363.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Further Reading

