Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

