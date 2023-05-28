Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

