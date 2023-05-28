Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
