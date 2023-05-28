Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Increased by Analyst

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Guess’ Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.