Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $214.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

