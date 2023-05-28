Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

