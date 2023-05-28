Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.08.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday.
Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.
