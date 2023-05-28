Raymond James Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $64.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

