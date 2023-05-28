Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.