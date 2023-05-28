Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $208.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.93. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

