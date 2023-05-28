Reviewing ProFrac (ACDC) & The Competition

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 4.74 ProFrac Competitors $2.60 billion $205.35 million -2.24

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 217 1193 2148 85 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProFrac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.51%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.13%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.26% -12.42% 4.42%

Summary

ProFrac beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

