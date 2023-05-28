Reviewing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $826.74 million 1.71 -$71.63 million ($2.23) -9.86 Equinix $7.53 billion 9.06 $704.34 million $8.83 82.58

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -14.56% -2.65% -1.04% Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72%

Dividends

This table compares SL Green Realty and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SL Green Realty pays out -145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 4 9 2 0 1.87 Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $36.19, indicating a potential upside of 64.56%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $781.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Equinix beats SL Green Realty on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

