Reviewing Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) & The Competition

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,576.66% -101.19% -262.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sphere Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -6.02 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.49 billion -$4.14 million 1.93

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment peers beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

