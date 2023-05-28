Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,662,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,487,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 237,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 695,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 117,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

