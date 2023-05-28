Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Fortive Trading Up 4.1 %

FTV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.