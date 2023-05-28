Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

FTV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

