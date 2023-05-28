Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$69.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$60.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.60. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$62.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$620.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

