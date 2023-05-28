Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price dropped by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

