Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price dropped by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.