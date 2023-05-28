Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $102.00 at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

