Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $102.00 at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
