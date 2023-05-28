Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

RPRX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after buying an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after buying an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.