Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
Ryanair Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.