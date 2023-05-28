Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,420,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

