Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,149,368.22 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,149,368.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,220,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,436,872.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

