SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $219.84 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

