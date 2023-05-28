Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

