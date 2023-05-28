Schroder Investment Management Group Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

