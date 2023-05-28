Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

