Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 57,237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.