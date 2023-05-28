Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,596 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $171.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

