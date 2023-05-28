Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,099 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

