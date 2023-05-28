Sei Investments Co. Buys 58,901 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $215.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

