Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

NYSE SJM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

