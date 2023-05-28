Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE SJM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.