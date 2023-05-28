Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

