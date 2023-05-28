Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $32,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

