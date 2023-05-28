Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Regency Centers worth $30,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

REG stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.