Sei Investments Co. Has $29.62 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $224.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.06. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

