Sei Investments Co. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,464 shares of company stock worth $12,158,106. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

