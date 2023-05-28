Sei Investments Co. Has $31.45 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

