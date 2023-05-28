Sei Investments Co. Has $31.71 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.88% of Spire worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $65.72 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

