Sei Investments Co. Has $32.60 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Cabot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

