Sei Investments Co. Has $37.12 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $37,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

