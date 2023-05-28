Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Sonoco Products worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock valued at $152,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

