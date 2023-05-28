Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,793 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.34% of CONMED worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

CONMED Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

